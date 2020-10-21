ICAR AIEEA, AICE answer key 2020 released at icar.nta.nic.in, here’s how to check

Sections
ICAR AIEEA, AICE answer key 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can check the answer key online at icar.nta.nic.in.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 15:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

ICAR AIEEA, AICE answer key 2020. (Screengrab )

ICAR AIEEA, AICE answer key 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination (ICAR AIEE) for admission to both undergraduate and postgraduate courses and the All India Competitive Examination (AICE 2020) on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can check the answer key online at icar.nta.nic.in.

The agency conducted the ICAR AIEE 2020 for UG courses on September 16, 17 and 22, 2020, and All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) – PG 2020 and All India Competitive Examination (AICE) –JRF/SRF(PhD) 2020 on September 23, 2020.

Candidates can raise objections, if any by providing appropriate representations.



Direct link to check ICAR AIEEA UG answer key

Direct link to check ICAR AIEEA PG answer key

Direct link to check ICAR AICE answer key: JRF/SRF (PhD)

How to check ICAR AIEEA, AICE answer key 2020:

Visit the official website at icar.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the examination link to check the answer key

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The ICAR AIEEA, AICE answer key 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key and take its print out for future use.

