ICMAI CMA intermediate and final examination schedule released at icmai.in, check details here

The examinations for intermediate will be conducted in the morning shift between 10 am and 1 pm and the final exams are scheduled for the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 17:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The institute will hold the intermediate and final exams between December 10 and December 17, 2020. (ANI file )

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the date sheet for the CMA intermediate and CMA final 2020 examinations on its official website. A notice regarding the date sheet has been uploaded on the institute’s official website.

The institute will hold the intermediate and final exams between December 10 and December 17, 2020.

“ Students who have submitted examination forms for the Intermediate and Final Examinations, June, 2020 session are allowed to add their Group with payment of differential examination fee for appearing in the Intermediate and Final Examinations to be held in December, 2020,” reads the official notice.



ICMAI CMA intermediate and final exam schedule:

As per the notification, candidates who are opting for the examination centres in India will have to fill in the online application and make the requisite payment. However, for those who wish to opt for overseas centres will have to apply offline and send their application along with the demand draft of the required amount.

