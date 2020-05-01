Sections
Home / Education / ICMAI CMA June exam 2020 postponed, check new date here

ICMAI CMA June exam 2020 postponed, check new date here

ICMAI has postponed the CMA examinations scheduled to be conducted in the month of June due to the coronavirus outbreak. The ICMAI CMA foundation, intermediate and final examinations were scheduled to be conducted between June 11 and 18.

Updated: May 01, 2020 12:32 IST

By Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

ICMAI CMA June exam 2020 postponed (HT File)

Institute of Cost Accountant of India also known as ICMAI has postponed the CMA examinations scheduled to be conducted in the month of June due to the coronavirus outbreak. The ICMAI CMA foundation, intermediate and final examinations were scheduled to be conducted between June 11 and 18.

According to the latest notice, the ICMAI CMA exam will now commence from July 20. The details revised schedule will be released in the due course of time.

“The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has decided to postpone the examinations for June, 2020 term due to outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and subsequent lockdown situation in the country. The Foundation, Intermediate and Final examinations that were scheduled from 11th - 18th June, 2020 will now commence from 20th July, 2020. The revised schedule of the examinations in details will be announced soon,” reads the notice.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website at www.icmai.in for regular updates.



Check official notice here

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

First special train to ferry migrants stranded in Covid-19 lockdown begins journey
May 01, 2020 12:41 IST
All metro cities under Covid-19 red zones in revised list released by Centre
May 01, 2020 12:02 IST
Polls to Maharashtra Legislative Council to be held on May 21, says EC
May 01, 2020 12:20 IST
LIVE: Delhi CM Kejriwal says clinical trials of plasma therapy to continue
May 01, 2020 12:45 IST

latest news

Bengal sees sharp rise in number of red zones, total tally now at 10
May 01, 2020 12:50 IST
First Xbox Series X gameplay coming in on May 7
May 01, 2020 12:48 IST
On Maharashtra Day, water resources minister Jayant Patil thanks ‘those bravely battling Covid-19’
May 01, 2020 12:48 IST
Covid-19: 130 red zones, 284 orange zones, 319 green zones in new govt list
May 01, 2020 12:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.