Sections
Home / Education / ICSE Class 10th Result 2020: Steps to check CISCE class 10 results online at cisce.org

ICSE Class 10th Result 2020: Steps to check CISCE class 10 results online at cisce.org

ICSE Class 10th Result 2020: Students who have appeared in the ICSE board examination 2020, can check their results on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org or results.cisce.org. Here’s how to check ICSE class 10th results online.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 15:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

ICSE Class 10th Result 2020. (HT file )

ICSE Class 10th Result 2020: The results of ICSE (Class 10) examinations 2020 were declared on Friday at CISCE’s official website.

Also Read: ICSE Board Results 2020: CISCE declares classes 10th, 12th results at cisce.org

Students who have appeared in the ICSE board examination 2020, can check their results on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Follow ICSE, ISC Result 2020 live updates here

The council has made a CAREER portal available to check the results. Schools can download the results from this portal by using the principal’s user ID and password.

Here is the direct link to check ICSE results 2020



Steps to check ICSE results 2020 on the official results website:



1) Visit the official results website of CISCE



2) On the homepage, click on the ICSE Result 2020 link

3) Key in your credentials and log in

4)The ICSE result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6) You can also print results for future reference

Steps to receive ICSE results 2020 through SMS:

1. Open your SMS box

2. Type ICSE>your unique ID> and send it to 09248082883

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kin of killed cops find solace in Vikas Dubey’s death while debate rages over gangster’s encounter
Jul 10, 2020 15:48 IST
Best selling in the Indian English market this week
Jul 10, 2020 15:49 IST
Four Maoists killed in Bihar close to the Indo-Nepal border
Jul 10, 2020 15:45 IST
Rupee skids 21 paise to end at 75.20 against US dollar
Jul 10, 2020 15:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.