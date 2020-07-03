ICSE, ISC Board exams 2020: CISCE releases new assessment scheme for cancelled class 10, and 12 exams

ICSE, ISC Board exams 2020: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has issued the revised assessment scheme for the evaluation of the remaining papers of ICSE 10th exam and ISC 12th exam which were cancelled after the Supreme Court’s order on its official website.

Important factors for CISCE new assessment scheme:

1. Average of a student’s best three papers marks in board examination

2. Subject internal assessment (for 10th class)/ Subject project and practical work

3. Percentage Subject Internal Assessment (for ICSE/ 10th Class) or Percentage subject Project and Practical Work (For 12th / ISC).

“The components used to arrive at the formula to award the marks in the papers which have an internal assessment component is limited to the internal assessment marks in the papers and the performance of the candidates in the board examination in the papers that they have already appeared for so far, measured through their average marks obtained in the best three papers. While the former measures the subject proficiency of the candidates, the latter is a measure of their general academic ability,” reads the CISCE notification.

The Council performed a detailed analysis of the data from the past board examinations from the years 2015 to 2019 as well as the year 2020 board examination.

For a better understanding of the new assessment schemes, students are advised to read the CISCE notification on ICSE and ISC.