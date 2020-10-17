ICSE, ISC Compartmental result 2020: CISCE class 10th and 12th compartmental results declared at cisce.org

Sections
ICSE, ISC Compartmental result 2020: Students who have appeared for the ICSE or ISC Compartmental and Improvement examination can check their result online at cisce.org.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 17:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

ICSE and ISC Compartmental result 2020. (HT file )

ICSE, ISC Compartmental result 2020: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Saturday declared the results of the ICSE and ISC Compartmental and Improvement Examinations 2020 on the official website.

Direct link to check ICSE and ISC Compartmental and Improvement exam results 2020

The council conducted the compartment and improvement exams for class 10 and 12 from October 6 to 9, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

Earlier, the council had announced the results for class 10 and 12 exams in July 2020. This year, the council recorded a pass percentage of 99.34 per cent for class 10 exams, up by 0.8 per cent from last year, the pass percentage for the class 12 exams stood at 96.84 per cent, recording a marginal increase.



How to check ICSE and ISC Compartmental and Improvement exam results 2020:

Visit the official website at cisce.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Results 2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Select the class and key in your credentials and login

The ICSE and ISC Compartmental and Improvement exam results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

