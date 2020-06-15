ICSE, ISC Exams 2020: CISCE will not force students to appear for remaining papers, board informs Bombay HC

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Monday informed the Bombay high court that it has decided not to force ICSE - Class X and ISC - Class XII students to appear for examination in remaining papers. (HT file)

CISCE Board informed the bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice SS Shinde that it has decided to give an option to all its students in India and abroad with ICSE and ISC examinations pending in some subjects - either to take with the pending examinations in July 2020 or to have their final results in pending subjects determined on the basis of their performance in internal assessment or pre-board examinations or results of board examinations papers in subjects already taken.

Results of other subjects will be declared on the basis of student’s performance in examination held so far.

The Board said this decision will be communicated to all 2,605 schools affiliated to it and the option of each and every student will be ascertained. The schools will inform the option chosen by all their students to the Board by June 22.

The statements came in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Arvind Tiwari, whose son is appearing for ICSE examination, seeking a direction to the Board to cancel the examination of remaining papers and declare results on the basis of gradation, past performance and the performance in the papers for which examination have already been held.

The PIL said the board declared its examination schedule in December 2019 and the examination started as scheduled on February 27. All the papers till March 18 were held according to the declared timetable. However, late on March 18, the board rescheduled the remaining examination due to restrictions imposed in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

On May 22, the board declared that examination of remaining papers of Class 10 will be held between July 2 and July 12 and examination of remaining papers of Class 12 will be held from July 1 to July 14.

Earlier, CISCE was keen on holding examination for the remaining papers. In its reply to the PIL, it had pointed out that on June 7, it held a video conferencing meeting with principals of affiliated schools in Maharashtra which was attended by principals of 196 of the total 226 schools in the state, and that 84 of them were in favour of holding examination of remaining papers.

Advocacy Tiwari said the bench has now sought to know if the Maharashtra government was willing to grant permission to CISCE for conducting ICSE and ISC examination in remaining papers, and posted the petition for further hearing on Wednesday.