ICSE, ISC Results 2020: CISCE class 10th and 12th results to be declared today at cisce.org

ICSE, ISC Results 2020: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will declare the ICSE and ISC board exam results on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 3 pm.

After the results are declared, students of ICSE and ISC board who have appeared in the class 10 and 12 exam will be able to check their result online at ‘cisce.org’, and ‘results.cisce.org’. The students will also get their results through SMS..

Check ICSE, ISC Results 2020 live updates here

The result will also be released on the ‘Career’ portals from which schools can access the results.

Earlier last month, CISCE had told the Supreme Court that the results for the remaining examinations will be prepared based on the student’s performance in previous examinations and internal assessment. Recently, the council had released a revised assessment scheme for the evaluation of the remaining papers of class 10 and 12 exams. It had also informed the Court that it will give the option to write remaining exams to both classes 10th and 12th students if they want to improve their results.

Important factors for CISCE new assessment scheme:

1. Average of a student’s best three papers marks in board examination

2. Subject internal assessment (for 10th class)/ Subject project and practical work

3. Percentage Subject Internal Assessment (for ICSE/ 10th Class) or Percentage subject Project and Practical Work (For 12th / ISC).

The council had also said that the internal assessment component measures the subject proficiency of the candidate while the average marks are a measure of their general academic ability.

How to check ICSE/ISC results on the official results website after it is declared:

1) Visit the official results website of CISCE

2) On the homepage, select the course ICSE or ISC as required

3) Enter you UID, Index number and Captcha

4) Click on show result

5) The result will be displayed on the screen

6) Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

Steps to receive ICSE/ISC results through SMS after it is declared:

ICSE: To receive your ICSE results through SMS, type your unique Id in the new message box in the following manner: ICSE 1234567 (your 7 digits unique id) and send it to 09248082883. Your result will be displayed.

ISC: To receive your ISC results through SMS, type your unique Id in the new message box in the following manner: ISC 1234567 (your 7 digits unique id) and send it to 09248082883. Your result will be displayed.

How to download ICSE/ISC results through Career portal after it is announced:

Visit the official website of CISCE

Click on the link for Results 2020

Select ICSE/ISC as required from the course option

For accessing ICSE/ISC results, enter your unique ID, index number and Captcha

The council has made provisions for the candidates to apply for rechecking directly through the council’s website. However, the recheck will only be conducted for those subjects who’s written examination has been held. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000 per paper for both ICSE, and ISC papers. In addition, the provision of applying for rechecking by the head of schools through the career portal is also available.