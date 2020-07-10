ICSE, ISC Results 2020: How to check CISCE 10th, 12th results online

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

ICSE, ISC results 2020: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will announce the ICSE and ISC board exam results on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 3 pm on its official website.

After the results are announced, students of class 10 and 12 who have appeared in the ICSE, ISC board exam will be able to check their result online at ‘cisce.org’, and ‘results.cisce.org’.

The results for ICSE and ISC exams 2020 will be released on the ‘Careers’ portal of the Council, Council’s main website, and will be sent through SMS.

Schools can access the results by logging into the ‘Career’ portal of the council using the principal’s login id and password.

Earlier on June 26, CISCE had informed the Supreme Court that the results for the pending examinations will be prepared on the basis of the student’s performance in previous examinations and internal assessment. In this regard, the council had released a revised assessment scheme for the evaluation of the remaining papers of ICSE (10th) and ISC (12th) exams. It had also told the Court that it will give the option to write remaining exams to both classes 10th and 12th students if they want to improve their results.

Important factors for CISCE new assessment scheme:

1. Average of a student’s best three papers marks in board examination

2. Subject internal assessment (for 10th class)/ Subject project and practical work

3. Percentage Subject Internal Assessment (for ICSE/ 10th Class) or Percentage subject Project and Practical Work (For 12th / ISC).

The council has also said that the internal assessment component measures the subject proficiency of the candidate while the average marks are a measure of their general academic ability.

How to check ICSE/ISC results on the official results website after it is declared:

1) Visit the official results website of CISCE

2) On the homepage, select the course ICSE or ISC as required

3) Enter you UID, Index number and Captcha

4) Click on show result

5) The result will be displayed on the screen

6) Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

Steps to receive ICSE/ISC results through SMS after it is declared:

ICSE: To receive your ICSE results through SMS, type your unique Id in the new message box in the following manner: ICSE 1234567 (your 7 digits unique id) and send it to 09248082883. Your result will be displayed.

ISC: To receive your ISC results through SMS, type your unique Id in the new message box in the following manner: ISC 1234567 (your 7 digits unique id) and send it to 09248082883. Your result will be displayed.

Steps to download ICSE/ISC results through Career portal after it is announced:

1. Visit the official website of CISCE

2. Click on the link for Results 2020

3. Select ICSE/ISC as required from the course option

4. For accessing ICSE/ISC results, enter your unique ID, index number and Captcha