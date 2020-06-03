Sections
ICSI CS June 2020 exam: Cut-off date for pre-examination test, orientation programme relaxed

ICSI CS June 2020 exam: This is a one-time measure and will be applicable to the CS June 2020 exam which is now scheduled to be conducted in July 2020.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 14:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

ICSI CS June 2020 exam. (HT file)

ICSI CS June 2020 exam: In view of the prevailing coronavirus pandemic, the Institute of Companies Secretaries of India (ICSI) has further extended the cut-off date for the pre-examination test and one-day orientation programme till August 31, 2020.

This is a one-time measure and will be applicable to the CS June 2020 exam which is now scheduled to be conducted in July 2020.

“In view of the difficulties faced by the students due to Coronavirus outbreak, the ICSI had decided to temporarily relax and conditions pertaining to pre-examination test and one-day orientation programme and the students were allowed to comply with the said requirement (both conditions) latest by 17:00 hours on May 31, 2020,” reads the official notice.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.



