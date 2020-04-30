Sections
Home / Education / ICSI CS June 2020 exam postponed, check new date here

ICSI CS June 2020 exam postponed, check new date here

Institute of Company Secretary of India (ICSI)has postponed the CS- June 2020 exam due to the coronavirus pandemic. The exam was scheduled to be held from June 1 to 10. The exam will commence on July 6.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 16:29 IST

By Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

ICSI CS June 2020 exam postponed (HT File)

Institute of Company Secretary of India (ICSI) has postponed the CS- June 2020 exam by a month, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The exam was scheduled to be held from June 1 to 10. According to the latest notice, the ICSI -CS June session exams of foundation, executive and professional programme and post membership qualification (PMQ) will begin from July 6. The detailed revised schedule will be announced later.

The latest notice about the postponement of CS June exam 2020 was published on the ICSI website on Thursday. The notice reads, “The Institute of company Secretaries of India, after due consideration of the prevalent situation and subsequent lockdown, due to Covid -19, has decided to postpone its Examinations (June - 2020 session) of Foundation, Executive and Professional Programme and Post Membership Qalification (PMQ) scheduled to be held from 1st June,2020 to 10th June,2020. The examinations of the above session will now commence from 6th July.2020. The Revised schedule will be announced later.”

Check official notice here

Meanwhile, ICSI has also extended the deadline to register for CS executive test till May 5. Earlier, the deadline was April 15.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In waiting, Sena hopes ‘message from Delhi’ reaches Maharashtra Raj Bhavan
Apr 30, 2020 16:41 IST
Covid-19 patients’ recovery rate climbs to 25.19% from 13% a fortnight ago
Apr 30, 2020 17:04 IST
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Apr 30, 2020 11:12 IST
White House explains why it followed Indian PM on Twitter, then unfollowed
Apr 30, 2020 15:06 IST

latest news

Amul, Delhi Police pay tributes to Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor
Apr 30, 2020 17:03 IST
Ravi Shastri headlines online interaction of BCCI coaches
Apr 30, 2020 17:04 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘No hospital can turn away any patient in Maharashtra’, says Govt and all the latest news
Apr 30, 2020 16:57 IST
Havana the greyhound shows everyone how to get out of a slippery situation
Apr 30, 2020 16:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.