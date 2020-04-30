ICSI CS June 2020 exam postponed, check new date here

Institute of Company Secretary of India (ICSI) has postponed the CS- June 2020 exam by a month, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The exam was scheduled to be held from June 1 to 10. According to the latest notice, the ICSI -CS June session exams of foundation, executive and professional programme and post membership qualification (PMQ) will begin from July 6. The detailed revised schedule will be announced later.

The latest notice about the postponement of CS June exam 2020 was published on the ICSI website on Thursday. The notice reads, “The Institute of company Secretaries of India, after due consideration of the prevalent situation and subsequent lockdown, due to Covid -19, has decided to postpone its Examinations (June - 2020 session) of Foundation, Executive and Professional Programme and Post Membership Qalification (PMQ) scheduled to be held from 1st June,2020 to 10th June,2020. The examinations of the above session will now commence from 6th July.2020. The Revised schedule will be announced later.”

Meanwhile, ICSI has also extended the deadline to register for CS executive test till May 5. Earlier, the deadline was April 15.