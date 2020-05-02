ICSI CS June 2020 revised schedule released, check new dates here

Institute of Company Secretary of India (ICSI) has released the revised date sheet for CS June session 2020 examination. The ICSI CS- June 2020 exam that was scheduled to be held from June 1 to 10 was postponed by a month, due to the extended lockdown in view of containing the coronavirus. Now, the institute has released the revised schedule for the exam.

According to the latest notice issued by ICSI, the examination for ICSI CS Executive and Professional programme (old and new syllabus) will begin from July 6. The ICSI CS Executive programme exams will conclude on July 15 while the Professional programme exams will conclude on July 16.

Check revised schedule for ICSI CS June 2020 executive and professional programmes exam

Moreover, the post membership qualification course examination paper 1 will be conducted on July 11. The ICSI CS June 2020 foundation programme examination will be conducted on July 11 and 12 for all the four papers.

Check revised schedule for PMQ course paper 1 exam

Check revised schedule for ICSI CS foundation programme exam

Meanwhile, ICSI has also extended the deadline to register for the CS executive test till May 5. Earlier, the deadline was April 15.