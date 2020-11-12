Sections
ICSI CSEET admit card 2020 released at icsi.edu, here's direct link to download hall ticket

ICSI CSEET admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the ICSI CSEET examination 2020 can download their hall tickets online at icsi.edu/cseet.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 15:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

ICSI CSEET admit card 2020. (Screengrab )

ICSI CSEET admit card 2020: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit card for the ICSI CSEET examination 2020 on its official website.



As per the schedule, the institute will conduct the ICSI CSEET examination on November 21, 2020. The examination will be held in a remote proctored mode. Candidates are allowed to appear for the examination through laptop/desktop at home, However, candidates will not be allowed to appear in the examination through smartphone/tablet, etc.

Direct link to download the ICSI CSEET admit card 2020.



How to download the ICSI CSEET admit card 2020:



Visit the official website at icsi.edu/cseet



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download admit card for CSEET scheduled to be held on 21st November 2020 /media/portals/0/”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The ICSI CSEET admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

