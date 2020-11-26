ICSI CSEET Result 2020 declared at icsi.edu, here’s direct link to check marks

Sections
ICSI CSEET Result 2020: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)on Thursday declared the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2020 result at icsi.edu.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 14:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

ICSI CSEET Result 2020: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Thursday declared the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2020 result on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can view their ICSI CSEET results 2020 and download their e-marksheet on the official website at icsi.edu.

Currently, the link is not working. Candidates are advised to have patience and check the link after some time.

ICSI CSEET 2020 November exam was held on November 21 and 22 in a remote proctored mode. Candidates were allowed to appear for the examination through laptop/desktop at home, However, candidates were not allowed to appear in the examination through smartphone/tablet, etc.

How to check ICSI CSEET Result 2020:



Visit the official website at icsi.edu



Click on ‘Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)’ link given on the homepage

Key in your login credentials

Your ICSI CSEET result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

