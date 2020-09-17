Sections
ICSI CSEET results 2020 declared at icsi.edu, here’s direct link to check

ICSI CSEET results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the first CSEET 2020 examination can check their results online at icsi.edu.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 14:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

ICSI CSEET results 2020. (Screengrab )

ICSI CSEET results 2020: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Thursday declared the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2020 results on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the first CSEET 2020 examination can check their results online at icsi.edu.

The ICSI conducted the first CSEET 2020 examination on August 27 and 30, 2020. Aspirants were allowed to give exams from their respective homes owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Direct link to check ICSI CSEET results 2020.



How to check ICSI CSEET results 2020:



1. Visit the official website at icsi.edu



2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. The CSEET results 2020 will appear on the display screen

6. Download the CSEET 2020 results and take its print out for future use.

