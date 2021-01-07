IDBI SO Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 134 vacancies ends today, here’s direct link

Sections
IDBI SO Recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible aspirants can apply for the positions online at idbibank.in.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 10:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IDBI SO Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab )

IDBI SO Recruitment 2020: The online registration process for the IDBI Bank recruitment of specialist officers will end on Thursday, January 7, 2021, on its official website. Interested and eligible aspirants can apply for the positions online at idbibank.in.

IDBI is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 134 vacancies, out of which, 62 vacancies are for Manager (Grade B), 52 for AGM (Grade C), 11 for DGM (Grade D), and 9 for Assistant Manager (Grade A).

Educational qualification:

DGM (Grade D): A candidate should be a graduate with minimum 55% marks from recognized university.

AGM (Grade C): A candidate should posses a graduation (B.E./B.Tech) in Electronics and Telecommunications/Computer Science/Electronics and Electrical/Information Technology/Electronics & Communication OR Graduate with Post Graduation (PG) in MCA from a Recognized University.



Manager (Grade B): A candidate should posses a graduation with B.E./B.Tech) in Electronics & Electrical/Electronics & Telecommunications/Computer Science/Information Technology/Electronics & Communication OR Graduate with Post Graduation in MCA from a Recognized University.

Assistant Manager (AM) (Grade A): A candidate should posses a graduation from recognized University. Preference will be given to persons having Fraud Risk Management (FRM) or Cyber Crime related qualification.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

