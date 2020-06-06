Sections
IDE University of Madras MBA December 2019 results declared, direct link

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at ideunom.ac.in.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 18:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IDE University of Madras MBA December 2019 results. (Screengrab)

Institute of Distance Education, University of Madras on Saturday announced the MBA December 2019 examination results on its official website.

The MBA examination was conducted in December 2019.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.



How to check the results:



1. Visit the official website at ideunom.ac.in



2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “IDE - M.B.A. DECEMBER 2019 EXAMINATION RESULTS PUBLISHED ON 06-06-2020”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your enrolment number

5. The Madras University IDE MBA result will be displayed on screen

6. Download and take a print out of the result for future reference.

