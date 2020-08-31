IGNOU Admission 2020: Re-registration for July 2020 session ends today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IGNOU Admission 2020: The online re-registration window for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) July 2020 session ends today.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IGNOU admission online at ignou.ac.in on or before August 31, 2020.

The last date to apply for IGNOU July 2020 admission has been extended a number of times due to the coronavirus pandemic. From July 31 it was extended to August 16 and after that to August 31, 2020.

The varsity offers a variety of courses in bachelor’s, post-graduate and diploma, PG certificate, PG diploma programmes, and Appreciation/Awareness level programmes.

Direct link to apply for IGNOU July 2020 admission.

How to apply for IGNOU July 2020 admission:

1. Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the registration link

3. Read the instructions, and click on the link that reads, “Proceed for re-registration”

4. If you are a new use, click on the “New registration” link and fill in the necessary information

5. After the registration is complete, go back and login

6. Fill in all the requisite information and pay the registration fee

7. Submit