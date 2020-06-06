Sections
IGNOU Admission 2020: Registration for July 2020 session courses begins, apply before July 31

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 16:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IGNOU Admission 2020. (Screengrab)

Indira Gandhi National Open University, or IGNOU, has announced the admission to its academic programmes offered through ODL mode for the July- 2020 academic session on its official website.

The programmes on offer include Master’s degrees, Bachelor’s degrees, PG diploma and diploma, PG certificate and certificate programmes, and Appreciation/Awareness level programmes.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the programmes online at ignou.ac.in on or before July 31, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to apply.



For further queries, the varsity has released a student service centre contact: ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514 and student registration division: csrc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29571301, 29571528 or any of the Regional Centres/Study Centres of the University.



