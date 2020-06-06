Sections
IGNOU Assignments uploaded for January and July session students at ignou.ac.in, here's the link

IGNOU Assignments uploaded for January and July session students at ignou.ac.in, here’s the link

IGNOU has released the links of subject-wise assignments for January and July 2020 academic programs. Students can access the assignments from the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in and download them.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 13:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IGNOU assignment uploaded

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the links of subject-wise assignments for January and July session 2020 academic programs. Students can access the assignments from the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in and download them. The assignments for each course and each year can be downloaded from the following link:

IGNOU Assignment Link

Students are advised to mention their enrolment number, name, address, assignment code and study centre code on the first page of their assignment.

After evaluation, the assignments have to be returned to you by the Study Centre. Please insist on this and keep a record with you. The marks obtained by you will be sent by the Centre to SED at IGNOU, New Delhi.

According to the official notice, the last date for submission of Assignments for all Academic Programmes of IGNOU for Term-End Examinations, June 2020 has been extended till June 15, 2020.



