Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / IGNOU celebrates Constitution Day

IGNOU celebrates Constitution Day

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU observed Constitution Day by reading the preamble of the Constitution.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 18:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur, New Delhi

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU observed Constitution Day by reading the preamble of the Constitution. (File photo)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU observed Constitution Day on Thursday by reading the preamble of the Constitution. In a press note issued on Friday, the varsity said that President Ram Nath Kovind led the nation in reading the Preamble to the Constitution of India. IGNOU VC Prof Nageshwar Rao read the preamble along with other officials of the varsity at the IGNOU headquarter. The day was also observed by the regional centers of the university across the country.

According to the release, IGNOU’S School of Law (SOL) also celebrated the Constitution Day on Thursday, November 26. On this occasion, the school conducted one hour Live and Interactive discussion on Gyan Darshan channel on the theme “Seventy Years journey of Constitution of India (1950-2020)”.

The panel had experts from School of Law IGNOU: 1) Prof. K. Elumalai, Director, School of Law 2) Dr. Anand Gupta, School of Law

The discussion covered the following aspects: a) An overview of Amendments made during the last 70 years b) Parts of the Constitution newly added c) Articles newly added d) Articles completely omitted/deleted e) Court induced Amendments f) Other related matters.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
Nov 27, 2020 18:17 IST
Farmers enter Delhi via Tikri border, told to demonstrate at Burari ground
Nov 27, 2020 18:02 IST
Mehbooba Mufti not under house arrest, asked to defer Pulwama visit: Police
Nov 27, 2020 17:55 IST
Amid doubts, UK seeks AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine supply
Nov 27, 2020 18:01 IST

latest news

10700 MW solar power projects to be installed in UP by 2022, says CM Yogi Adityanath
Nov 27, 2020 18:37 IST
Super30 alumni bring byte-sized learning to millions of students in India
Nov 27, 2020 18:38 IST
‘Hardik not fit enough to bowl’: Kohli rues lack of all-round options
Nov 27, 2020 18:35 IST
US agency opens probe into 115,000 Tesla vehicles over suspension issue
Nov 27, 2020 18:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.