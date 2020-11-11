IGNOU celebrates National Education Day, holds seminar on NEP 2020

The School of Education, IGNOU on Wednesday celebrated the National Education Day by organising a lecture on “Significance of National Education Day in the light of the National Education Policy, 2020” through virtual mode. The keynote address on the occasion was delivered by the chief guest professor Ved Prakash, former chairperson of UGC. The presidential address was delivered by Prof. Nageshwar Rao, vice chancellor of IGNOU.

The chief guest, Prof. Ved Prakash, through his address critically analysed the new education policy 2020 and noted that the policy has made a couple of notable structural changes. He cautioned that the implementation is the key and the recommendations made in the policy document would need to be followed-up. He appreciated that the NEP talks about all institutions of higher learning being ready with an institutional development plan by 2030 so that they can be multidisciplinary institutions by 2040. He recommended inter- disciplinarity in higher education institutions instead.

He also talked about NEP recommendations with regard to setting up of research-intensive universities, teaching- intensive universities and degree-granting colleges. On doubling the gross enrolment ratio in higher education, he observed that massification of higher education will not entirely depend upon strengthening of higher education but it will have to be synergised with school education. He also referred to the need of the National Higher Education Qualification Framework in the NEP 2020.

The vice chancellor, Prof. Nageshwar Rao, in his presidential address said that the goal of reaching 50% GER cannot be achieved through the conventional mode of higher education and Open and Distance Education would have to be geared up to realize the set goal while providing employment relevant and quality education. He also outlined IGNOU’s initiatives with regard to the integrated ODL and Online Education which is an important dimension of the NEP, 2020.

Prof D Venkateshwarlu, director, SOE said, “The National Education Policy 2020 is a policy of the 21st century which aims to address the many developmental imperatives of our country. This policy proposes the revision and revamping of all aspects of education, including its structure, regulation and governance. It intends to create a new system that is aligned with the aspirational goals of the 21st century education, and the SDG- 4, for ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and providing life-long learning opportunities for all, while building upon India’s traditions and value systems.’ He hoped that the deliberations would help in effective implementations of the NEP 2020 by all the stakeholders.

He also thanked Prof. Nageshwar Rao, VC IGNOU for his support to the initiatives of the school.

Prof. Satyakam, Pro-VC IGNOU in his speech on the day talked about the Indian values and cultural aspects which are an integral part of the new policy. Prof. RP Das, Pro-Vc IGNOU in his address laid importance on the implementation part and said it would need coordinated effort between the center and the states to realise its true potential.