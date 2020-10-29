IGNOU December 2020 TEE in February next year, apply by December 15

Sections
IGNOU TEE December 2020: According to the notification, the varsity will hold the IGNOU TEE December 2020 examinations in the first week of February 2021.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 14:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University. (HT file)

IGNOU TEE December 2020: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Thursday announced the dates for IGNOU Term End Exam December 2020 on its official website. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the varsity’s official website.

The deadline for submitting examination form for IGNOU TEE December 2020 exam has been extended till December 15, 2020. Students can submit Term End Examination form online at ignou.ac.in. The last date for submission of Assignments and projects/internships/field work journals (online/offline mode) has also been extended up to December 15, 2020.

IGNOU June Term End Exam : How To Submit form



Visit the official website for IGNOU.



Click on the Term End Exam form link on the home page.

Read The instruction and check the declaration.

Enter your programme code, enrolment number.

Select the mode of payment and log in.

Enter your details including date of birth, gender, and preferred exam centre code. Select the course codes .

Submit the form and pay examination fee in online mode.

Keep a copy of your form and acknowledgement number.

For more details, students are advised to read the official notification.

