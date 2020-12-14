IGNOU December TEE 2020 examination form deadline extended, check details

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IGNOU December TEE 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday extends the deadline for submission of examination forms for IGNOU Term End Exam December 2020 till December 31, 2020.

Students can now submit the IGNOU Term End Examination form online at ignou.ac.in.

According to a press statement issued by the varsity, the last date for submission of Assignments and projects/internships/field work journals (online/offline mode) has also been extended up to December 31, 2020.

IGNOU December Term End Exam 2020: How To Submit form

Visit the official website for IGNOU.

Click on the Term End Exam form link on the home page.

Read The instruction and check the declaration.

Enter your programme code, enrolment number.

Select the mode of payment and log in.

Enter your details including date of birth, gender, and preferred exam centre code. Select the course codes .

Submit the form and pay examination fee in online mode.

Keep a copy of your form and acknowledgement number.