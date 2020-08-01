IGNOU extends admission and re-registration deadline for July session till August 16

Sections
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline to apply for admission and re-registration for July session, utpo August 16

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 10:35 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IGNOU Admissions 2020 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline to apply for admission and re-registration for July session, utpo August 16. Earlier, the last date to apply was July 31. Students who have not yet registered can do it online at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU is offering a variety of courses in bachelors, post-graduate and diploma, PG certificate, PG diploma programmes and Appreciation/Awareness level programmes.

Students should download the common prospectus from the official website for more details on courses, schools, admission fee etc.

Moreover, students under SC/ST category are eligible for fee exemption. However, they can claim it for one programme only.



“In a particular admission cycle, facility for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one programme only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications are liable to be rejected,” the notice reads.

Download Common Prospectus of IGNOU

Click here to apply online

For further queries, the varsity has released a student service centre contact: ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514 and student registration division: csrc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29571301, 29571528 or any of the Regional Centres/Study Centres of the University.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

