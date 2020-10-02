Sections
Home / Education / IGNOU extends last date for admissions and assignments submission

IGNOU extends last date for admissions and assignments submission

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 13:53 IST

By Nilesh Mathur, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Students can apply for admissions in IGNOU by visiting the online admission portal of the University at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. (Hindustan Times)

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Friday extended the last day for admissions for the July 2020 cycle up to October 15. The last date to apply was September 30. Students can apply by visiting the online admission portal of the University at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

In a press release issued on Friday, IGNOU said, “This extension of last date shall not apply to Certificate and Semester-based programmes, i.e., MP, MPB, PGDMM, PGDFM, PGDHRM, PGDOM, PGDFMP, DBPOFA, PGDIS, MCA, BCA, and all Certificate and Awareness programmes of 6 months duration or less.”

Ignou has also extended the last date for submission of assignments for June 2020 term-end-examination to October 10. The last date for submission of assignments for December 2020 term-end-examination has been extended up to October 31.

The assignment can be submitted in the same manner as done for the June 2020 TEE through online and offline modes.

