IGNOU final year exams to be conducted in September

The decision has been made in accordance with the revised UGC guidelines and notice regarding this has also been uploaded on the varsity’s official website.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 12:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file)

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Wednesday said that the varsity will conduct June Term End examinations for final year or final semester students of Master Degree, Bachelor’s Degree, Post-Graduate Diploma, Diploma and Certificate programmes in the first week of September. The decision has been made in accordance with the revised UGC guidelines and notice regarding this has also been uploaded on the varsity’s official website.

Recently, the University Grants Commission (UGC) in its revised guidelines asked the universities across the country to conduct the final year or final semester examinations by September-end this year.

“Accordingly, only those students of Master’s, Bachelors, PG Diploma/Diploma and Certificate Programmes who have registered for the final year/ semester of their Programme, were eligible to appear in TEE, June 2020 and have submitted the Examination Form (for TEE June 2020) are to appear in the TEE to be conducted in September 2020,” reads the official notification.

The varsity has also said that the last date of filling examination forms for TEE to be held from the first week of September is July 31, 2020.



“The information for practical examination shall be communicated separately by the concerned regional centres,” further reads the official notification.

The students who will not be able to appear in the examination due to the covid-19 pandemic will be given an opportunity to appear in TEE to be held in December 2020.

