IGNOU July 2020 session: Admission, re-registration deadline extended till September 30

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the deadline to apply for admission and re-registration for July 2020 session. Students can now apply till September 30. Moreover, the last date to register for online programmes and ODL programmes has also been extended till September 30. Earlier the last date to apply was September 15. Candidates can apply online for all programmes at ignou.ac.in.

The programmes offered by IGNOU include all undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, certificate, PG Certificate and appreciation/awareness level programmes.

Candidates can apply online on the admission portal of IGNOU at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

How to apply for IGNOU Admission 2020:

1. Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the relevant link for July re-registration, online or ODL programme admissions

3. Read the instructions and proceed

4. If you are a new use, click on the “New registration” link and fill in the necessary information

5. After the registration is complete, go back and login

6. Fill in all the requisite information and pay the registration fee

7. Submit the application