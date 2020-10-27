Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / IGNOU July 2020 session: Application date further extended till October 31

IGNOU July 2020 session: Application date further extended till October 31

IGNOU July 2020 session: Candidates can apply online on the admission portal of IGNOU at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 21:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IGNOU July 2020 session. (Screengrab )

IGNOU July 2020 session: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the deadline to apply for admission and re-registration for July 2020 session. Students can now apply till October 31, 2020.

Candidates can apply online for all programmes at ignou.ac.in.

The programmes offered by IGNOU include all undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, certificate, PG Certificate and appreciation/awareness level programmes.

Candidates can apply online on the admission portal of IGNOU at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.



Direct link to apply for IGNOU July 2020 admission.

How to apply for IGNOU July 2020 admission:

1. Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the registration link

3. Read the instructions, and click on the link that reads, “Proceed for re-registration”

4. If you are a new use, click on the “New registration” link and fill in the necessary information

5. After the registration is complete, go back and login

6. Fill in all the requisite information and pay the registration fee

7. Submit the application

Note: Visit the official website for latest news and updates.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BECA done, fighters and armed drones next as India turns US positive
Oct 27, 2020 21:19 IST
India, US call on Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action against terrorism
Oct 27, 2020 20:11 IST
Facebook India’s Ankhi Das quits as head of public policy
Oct 27, 2020 20:08 IST
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
Oct 27, 2020 16:26 IST

latest news

India reached 1 million Covid-19 recoveries in 13 days: Health ministry
Oct 27, 2020 21:14 IST
BECA done, fighters and armed drones next as India turns US positive
Oct 27, 2020 21:19 IST
This device may remind you of magic pencil from Shaka Laka Boom Boom. Watch
Oct 27, 2020 21:12 IST
Fiery contest in Dumraon as JD(U) ditches incumbent heavyweight MLA
Oct 27, 2020 21:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.