Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / IGNOU July 2020 session application deadline extended till October 25

IGNOU July 2020 session application deadline extended till October 25

IGNOU July 2020 session: Students can now apply for IGNOU July 2020 session online at ignou.ac.in till October 25, 2020.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 15:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IGNOU July 2020 session. (Screengrab )

IGNOU July 2020 session: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the deadline to apply for admission and re-registration for July 2020 session. Students can now apply for IGNOU July 2020 session online at ignou.ac.in till October 25, 2020.

Earlier the last date to apply was September 15, 2020.

According to a press release issued by the varsity, this extension of last date shall not apply to Certificate and Semester-based programmes, i.e., MP, MPB, PGDMM, PGDFM, PGDHRM, PGDOM, PGDFMP, DBPOFA, PGDIS, MCA, BCA, and all Certificate and Awareness programmes of 6 months duration or less.

Direct link to apply for IGNOU July 2020 admission.



How to apply for IGNOU July 2020 admission:



1. Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in



2. On the homepage, click on the registration link

3. Read the instructions, and click on the link that reads, “Proceed for re-registration”

4. If you are a new use, click on the “New registration” link and fill in the necessary information

5. After the registration is complete, go back and login

6. Fill in all the requisite information and pay the registration fee

7. Submit the application

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi next on NCB radar to launch Mumbai-style crackdown on drugs
Oct 16, 2020 14:10 IST
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tests positive for Covid-19, goes into home quarantine
Oct 16, 2020 15:39 IST
SC constitutes committee to monitor farm fires in Punjab, Haryana, UP
Oct 16, 2020 14:08 IST
‘Blood-coloured’ clothes found at Hathras rape accused’s house, kin say it’s red paint
Oct 16, 2020 14:15 IST

latest news

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tests positive for Covid-19, goes into home quarantine
Oct 16, 2020 15:39 IST
Govt will take decision on minimum age of marriage for girls soon: PM Modi
Oct 16, 2020 15:35 IST
ZEE5’s Poison 2 is a power-packed entertainer filled with lust, sex, action and a lot of intrigue
Oct 16, 2020 15:38 IST
Thane inches closer to 90% recovery mark, 36 succumbs on Thursday
Oct 16, 2020 15:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.