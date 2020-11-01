Sections
IGNOU July 2020 session application deadline further extended, check details

IGNOU July 2020 session: Candidates can now apply for the IGNOU July 2020 session online at ignou.ac.in on or before November 15, 2020. Earlier, the last date to apply was October 31, 2020.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 15:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IGNOU July 2020 session. (Screengrab )

IGNOU July 2020 session: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the deadline to apply for admission and re-registration for July 2020 session.

The programmes offered by IGNOU include all undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, certificate, PG Certificate and appreciation/awareness level programmes.

Candidates can apply online on the admission portal of IGNOU at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.



Direct link to apply for IGNOU July 2020 admission.

How to apply for IGNOU July 2020 admission:

1. Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the registration link

3. Read the instructions, and click on the link that reads, “Proceed for re-registration”

4. If you are a new use, click on the “New registration” link and fill in the necessary information

5. After the registration is complete, go back and login

6. Fill in all the requisite information and pay the registration fee

7. Submit the application

