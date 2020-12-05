Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / IGNOU July 2020 session: Application deadline further extended till December 15

IGNOU July 2020 session: Application deadline further extended till December 15

IGNOU July 2020 session: This extension of last date shall not apply to Certificate and Semester-based programmes, i.e., MP, MPB, PGDMM, PGDFM, PGDHRM, PGDOM, PGDFMP, DBPOFA, PGDIS, MCA, BCA, and all Certificate and Awareness programmes of 6 months duration or less.

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 13:12 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IGNOU July 2020 session. (Screengrab )

IGNOU July 2020 session: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the deadline to apply for admission and re-registration for July 2020 session. Students can now apply till December 15, 2020.

However, this extension of last date shall not apply to Certificate and Semester-based programmes, i.e., MP, MPB, PGDMM, PGDFM, PGDHRM, PGDOM, PGDFMP, DBPOFA, PGDIS, MCA, BCA, and all Certificate and Awareness programmes of 6 months duration or less.

Candidates can apply online for all programmes at ignou.ac.in.

The programmes offered by IGNOU include all undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, certificate, PG Certificate and appreciation/awareness level programmes.



Direct link to apply for IGNOU July 2020 admission.

How to apply for IGNOU July 2020 admission:

1. Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the registration link

3. Read the instructions, and click on the link that reads, “Proceed for re-registration”

4. If you are a new use, click on the “New registration” link and fill in the necessary information

5. After the registration is complete, go back and login

6. Fill in all the requisite information and pay the registration fee

7. Submit the application

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Last day of discussion’: Farmers ahead of talks with Centre on farm laws
Dec 05, 2020 12:41 IST
Third aircraft carrier an operational necessity to counter expansionist China
Dec 05, 2020 09:52 IST
LIVE: Farm leaders leave for Vigyan Bhawan to hold 5th round of talks with govt
Dec 05, 2020 12:54 IST
Haryana health minister Anil Vij tests Covid-19 positive
Dec 05, 2020 13:17 IST

latest news

Tesla’s report shows minorities make up 60% of US workforce
Dec 05, 2020 13:20 IST
Withdrawal of US troops from Somalia will affect ‘counterterrorism efforts’
Dec 05, 2020 13:20 IST
Revamped, less political, UNESCO sets sights on tricky US return
Dec 05, 2020 13:16 IST
IGNOU July 2020 session: Application deadline further extended till December 15
Dec 05, 2020 13:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.