IGNOU July 2020 session: Application deadline further extended till December 15

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IGNOU July 2020 session: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the deadline to apply for admission and re-registration for July 2020 session. Students can now apply till December 15, 2020.

However, this extension of last date shall not apply to Certificate and Semester-based programmes, i.e., MP, MPB, PGDMM, PGDFM, PGDHRM, PGDOM, PGDFMP, DBPOFA, PGDIS, MCA, BCA, and all Certificate and Awareness programmes of 6 months duration or less.

Candidates can apply online for all programmes at ignou.ac.in.

The programmes offered by IGNOU include all undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, certificate, PG Certificate and appreciation/awareness level programmes.

Direct link to apply for IGNOU July 2020 admission.

How to apply for IGNOU July 2020 admission:

1. Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the registration link

3. Read the instructions, and click on the link that reads, “Proceed for re-registration”

4. If you are a new use, click on the “New registration” link and fill in the necessary information

5. After the registration is complete, go back and login

6. Fill in all the requisite information and pay the registration fee

7. Submit the application