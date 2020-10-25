Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / IGNOU July 2020 session: Registration ends today, here’s how to apply

IGNOU July 2020 session: Registration ends today, here’s how to apply

IGNOU July 2020 session: Students can now apply for IGNOU July 2020 session online at ignou.ac.in.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 09:35 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IGNOU July 2020 session. (Screengrab )

IGNOU July 2020 session: The last date to apply for admission and re-registration for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) July 2020 session is Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Students can now apply for IGNOU July 2020 session online at ignou.ac.in. Earlier the last date to apply was September 15, 2020.

The programmes offered by IGNOU include all undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, certificate, PG Certificate and appreciation/awareness level programmes.

Direct link to apply for IGNOU July 2020 admission.



How to apply for IGNOU July 2020 admission:



1. Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in



2. On the homepage, click on the registration link

3. Read the instructions, and click on the link that reads, “Proceed for re-registration”

4. If you are a new use, click on the “New registration” link and fill in the necessary information

5. After the registration is complete, go back and login

6. Fill in all the requisite information and pay the registration fee

7. Submit the application

Note: Visit the official website for latest news and updates.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Muslims misled on CAA, efforts on to reignite protests’: Bhagwat
Oct 25, 2020 09:37 IST
J&K coalition is anti-BJP, not anti-national, says Farooq Abdullah
Oct 25, 2020 06:55 IST
How China managed to consistently reduce PM 2.5 concentrations in recent years
Oct 25, 2020 05:33 IST
Covid-19 updates: India’s daily cases drop below 51,000; tally mounts to 7.86 million
Oct 25, 2020 09:37 IST

latest news

IGNOU July 2020 session: Registration ends today, here’s how to apply
Oct 25, 2020 09:35 IST
‘Muslims misled on CAA, efforts on to reignite protests’: Bhagwat
Oct 25, 2020 09:37 IST
Covid-19 updates: India’s daily cases drop below 51,000; tally mounts to 7.86 million
Oct 25, 2020 09:37 IST
Officials issue evacuation order as wildfire rages in Colorado
Oct 25, 2020 09:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.