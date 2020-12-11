IGNOU June 2020 exams: Varsity promotes intermediate year UG, PG programme students

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has approved the promotion of students of intermediate year/semester students of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes of the June 2019-20 session.

In a press release issued on Friday, the university said that this provision for exemption from TEE (June 2020) for intermediate semester / year students is only applicable to the students registered/re-registered in academic session (2019-20) as per the following details:

However, the scheme will not be applicable to the students of the programmes offered through MoU/ Collaboration with external agencies or approved from regulatory bodies or professional in nature: The courses include

BED, BLIS, MLIS, BHM, MHA, BSC(N), BCOMAF, BCOMCAA, BCOMFCA, BBA (Services Management), MCOMMAFS, MCOMFT, MCOMBPCG

“The students of UG and PG Programmes, who do not want to be promoted, can appear for Term-end Examinations in February 2021 and thereafter, subject to fulfilling other eligibility conditions,” reads the press release.

Under Graduate Programmes:

The first year students registered in July 2019 may be exempted from appearing in term end exam of 1st year in June 2020. The term-end marks / grades in the 1st year courses will be assigned on the basis of the marks / grades obtained in TEE of 2nd year courses.

The second year students re-registered in July 2019 admission cycle may be exempted from appearing in TEE of 2nd year in June 2020. The term-end marks / grades in the 2nd Year courses will be assigned on the basis of the marks / grades obtained in TEE of 1st year courses.

Students of CBCS- UG Programmes registered in July 2019 may be exempted from appearing in the Term-end Examinations of 1st year (1st and 2nd semesters) in June 2020. The term-end marks / grades in the 1st year (1st and 2nd Semesters) courses will be assigned on the basis of marks / grades obtained in TEE of 2nd Year (3rd and 4th semesters) courses.

For BCA, students of intermediate semesters re-registered in January 2020 may be exempted from appearing in TEE of their respective intermediate semesters in June 2020. The marks / grades in TEE of respective intermediate semesters will be assigned on the basis of marks / grades obtained in TEE of previous / subsequent (as the case may be) semesters.

Post Graduate Programmes:

For PG Programmes, the students of 1st year registered in July 2019 will be exempted from appearing in the TEE of the 1st year in June 2020. The term-end marks / grades in the 1st year courses will be assigned on the basis of marks / grades obtained in the TEE of 2nd year courses.

For MCA, students of intermediate semesters re-registered in January 2020 will be exempted from appearing in TEE of their respective intermediate semesters in June 2020. The marks / grades in TEE of respective intermediate semesters will be assigned on the basis of marks / grades obtained in the TEE of previous / subsequent (as the case may be) semesters.

For MBA / MBA (B & F), students of intermediate semesters re-registered in January 2020 will be exempted from appearing in TEE of their respective semesters in June 2020. The marks / grades in TEE of respective intermediate semesters will be assigned on the basis of marks / grades obtained in TEE of previous / subsequent (as the case may be) semesters.

“In the ODL system, the students of intermediate year / semesters are admitted into the next year/semesters through re-registration even without appearing for examination, provided they have filled the re-registration form for the next year / semesters. Also, it does not require that s/he has successfully passed all or a majority of courses, s/he has registered / opted in a year / semester,” reads the press release.