IGNOU June TEE admit card 2020 released, here’s direct link to download hall ticket

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IGNOU June TEE admit card 2020: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Wednesday released the admit card for IGNOU Term end examination 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the IGNOU TEE June 2020 exam can download their admit card online at ignou.ac.in.

The IGNOU TEE June 2020 examination is scheduled to be conducted from September 17 to October 16, 2020, in two shifts, at various centres spread across the country. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their hall tickets to the respective examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

How to download IGNOU TEE June 2020 admit card:

1. Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in

2. On the homepage, go to the students zone and click on the link that reads, “Hall Ticket for December 2019 Term End Examination (New)”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. The IGNOU TEE June 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.