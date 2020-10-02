IGNOU June term-end exam results 2020 declared, TEE grade cards released

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Thursday declared June 2020 term-end exam results. The university also released the grade cards for June 2020 term-end examinations on its official website. The grade cards have been released for BCA/MCA/MP/MPB, BDP/BA/BCOM/BSc/ASSO and other programmes.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their grade card and result by clicking on the links given below:

How to check IGNOU June term-end exam result 2020:

1) Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

2) Click on link for Term end result

3) Click on the link for ‘June 2020 Examination Result’ on the new page that opens

3) Enter your enrolment number

4) Click on submit

5) Result will be displayed on the screen

6) Take a printout and save it on your computer

Or

Click here to directly go to the login page for result

Here is the login page for grade card of BCA/MCA/MP/MPB

Here is the login page for grade card of BDP/BA/BCOM/BSc/ASSO

Here is the login page for grade card of other programmes.

IGNOU conducted the term-end examinations at more than 700 examination centres as per Government of India guidelines regarding Covid- 19 to ensure health and safety of the students.

Note: In case any student is found to be booked under unfairmeans, the result of the particular student will be cancelled.