IGNOU launches BSc (Hons) in Biochemistry from July 2020 session

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Time New Delhi

IGNOU has launched a programme for Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in Biochemistry. The programme is offered in online distance learning (ODL) mode. The online admission process is going on and the last date to apply is August 31. Students can apply online through the online admission portal of IGNOU at- https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/

Those who have passed class 10 + 2 (or equivalent from other recognized Boards) with science subjects, namely, Biology, Chemistry and Physics are eligible for admission in this course.

The medium of instruction is English and Hindi.

Duration of course: Minimum 3 Years and maximum 6 Years; offered in both January and July cycle of admission.

Fee Structure: Rs. 43,500/- for the full programme to be paid year wise @ Rs. 14,500/- per year. Fee to be paid in 1st year, including Registration Fee of Rs.200/-is Rs.14,700/

A press release issued by IGNOU reads, “With a substantial number of courses from the discipline of Biochemistry and a few interdisciplinary and skill-enhancing courses, this Bachelor of Science Honours programme is designed to give in-depth knowledge in Biochemistry while giving the learner an opportunity to explore subjects beyond the discipline.”

Objectives of Course:

1. Introduce the learners to main themes and topics in Biochemistry.

2. Expose the students to work towards ability and skill enhancement through exposure to appropriate courses.

3. Introduce students to reading and writing skills through assignments and laboratory practices appropriate for undergraduate study.

4. Expose the students to the importance of an interdisciplinary approach by enabling them to take courses outside their disciplines.

The list of courses available for B.Sc. (Honours) Biochemistry under each of the five categories:

Core Courses, Discipline Selective, Availability Enhancement Compulsory Courses, Skill Enhancement Courses and Generic Elective is given in the prospectus.