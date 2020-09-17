Sections
IGNOU launches certificate course in Mobile App Development through ODL mode

Sep 17, 2020

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Thursday announced the launch of a Certificate Programme in Mobile Application Development (CMAD) by School of Computers and Information Sciences (SOCIS).The duration of course is six months. Candidates who have passed class 12th or class 10th with 2/3 years diploma are eligible to apply for the course. Students who are interested in developing mobile apps can apply online at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The programme has five courses in total and every course will have two components: Assignment and Term End Examination. “If the course is having only Theory Counselling Sessions, then there will be two components, namely, Assignment and Term End Examination (Theory). If the Course is having only Practical Counselling Sessions, then there will be two components, namely, Assignment, Term End Examination (Practical),” reads an official press release.

Students will not be given any printed course material. They will have to access study materials online at egyankosh.ac.in. During the practical counselling sessions, one computer will be assigned to 2 students. Support mechanism will include Theory Counselling, Practical Counselling, Interactive Radio Counselling and Teleconferencing. Counselling sessions shall be held at designated Learner Support Centers (LSCs) preferably.

Objectives of the Programme:



Understand the requirements for the development of mobile applications



Analyze the architecture of Android·purposes Develop mobile apps using Android

Design, implement and test a database for user requirements

Develop programs using Python

Use IDEs such as Android Studio

