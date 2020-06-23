Sections
Home / Education / IGNOU launches ‘Freedom to Learn’ podcast platform, check details

IGNOU launches ‘Freedom to Learn’ podcast platform, check details

This platform brings together professionals from different fields in one place. Here they speak on ‘Future of Work: Navigating a sustainable New World’.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 16:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University. (HT file)

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched an innovative podcast series ‘Freedom to learn’ to reach its diverse learner base. The programme was launched by Prof Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor, IGNOU.

This platform brings together professionals from different fields in one place. Here they speak on ‘Future of Work: Navigating a sustainable New World’. The coordinators for the podcast series are Prof Neeti Agrawal and Prof Nayantara Padhi of School of Management Studies.

On the occasion of the launch, IGNOU. Prof. Nageshwar Rao said that the curriculum of other schools and online counseling should also be made part of the Podcast for the benefit of the wider set of learners. He also commended the swiftness of Centre for Online Education (COE) with the help of which the podcast series has been rolled out.

The platform is designed and developed by Prof Uma Knajilal, Director, Centre for Online Education (COE).



Here’s the direct link to access IGNOU’s ‘Freedom to learn’ podcast series.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Truck driver booked after bridge collapse near Indo-China border in Uttarakhand
Jun 23, 2020 16:23 IST
Patagonia joins The North Face in Facebook ad boycott
Jun 23, 2020 16:23 IST
Former Pakistan president Zardari, others to be indicted in money laundering case on July 7
Jun 23, 2020 16:22 IST
Germany imposes local lockdown after virus outbreak at meat plant
Jun 23, 2020 16:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.