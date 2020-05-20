Sections
The minister said that this would strengthen the “Padhe India Online” initiative. He stressed on the role the Hindi language plays not in India but in other countries including Mauritius, Fiji, Surinam, etc.

Updated: May 20, 2020 20:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IGNOU launches online Master’s programme in Hindi. (facebook/Indira Gandhi National Open University)

Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday launched IGNOU’s Online Programme, MA (Hindi) through Facebook Live session. The launch was done keeping in mind the prevailing situation and adherence to the partial-lockdown as per the Government’s directives.

The Minister also said that initiatives like National Digital Library (NDL), Swayam, Swayam Prabha, Diksha among other platforms are providing digital education to lakhs of learners across India and IGNOU’s step in the same direction will give impetus to this.

Prof. Nageshwar Rao, VC IGNOU while requesting the HRD Minister for formally launching the programme, gave the introduction of the other online programmes launched by IGNOU and also briefed the minister of the other initiatives taken by the university in the online space for higher education.



Apart from MA in Hindi, the university has also launched programmes in MA in Gandhi and Peace Studies, BA in Tourism Studies, certificate course in Arabic, a certificate in information technology, a certificate programme in Library and Information Science.

IGNOU offers online courses through its portal www.iop.ignouonline.ac.in. The online programme will include video and audio lectures, tutorials, etc. which will be available at a click on the website.

The session was broadcast live through IGNOU’s Gyan Darshan Channel, Gyan Dhara, and Facebook page.

