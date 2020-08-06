IGNOU offers certificate course in Solid Waste Management, apply till August 16

Sections
Updated: Aug 06, 2020 14:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IGNOU offers certificate course in Solid Waste Management. (Screengran)

To overcome the problems of waste management, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has begun a certificate programme in Solid Waste Management from the July 2020 session.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the programme online at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in on or before August 16, 2020.

As per the varsity, the objective of the programme is to sensitize the learners about the problem of waste generation and its impact on the environment and human health. It also aims to familiarize the learners with existing legislation, knowledge, and practices regarding Waste Management in the country.

Candidates who have passed the class 12 or intermediate examinations from a recognized board are eligible to apply for the programme.



“The duration of the programme is a minimum of six months and maximum of two years. It is offered through distance learning mode. The medium of instruction is Hindi,” reads the official notice.

The programme consists of the following three courses:

• Course 1- Introduction to Solid Waste Management (6 Credits)

• Course 2: Municipal, Agricultural, Industrial and Hazardous Waste Management (6 credits)

• Course 3: Plastic, E-waste, Biomedical and Construction and Demolition Waste Management (6 Credits)

Here’s a direct link to apply online.

