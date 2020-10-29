Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / IGNOU OPENMAT and PhD entrance results 2020 declared, here’s direct link

IGNOU OPENMAT and PhD entrance results 2020 declared, here’s direct link

IGNOU OPENMAT and PhD entrance results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the Open Management Aptitude Test (IGNOU OPENMAT 2020) and PhD entrance examination, can check their results online at ignouexams.nta.nic.in.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 21:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IGNOU OPENMAT and PhD entrance results 2020. (Screengrab )

IGNOU OPENMAT and PhD entrance results 2020: The National Testing Agency has declared the results for IGNOU PhD and OPENMAT (MBA) examination 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the Open Management Aptitude Test (IGNOU OPENMAT 2020) and PhD entrance examination, can check their results online at ignouexams.nta.nic.in.

NTA conducted the Computer Based Test (CBT) of IGNOU PhD and OPENMAT (MBA) examination 2020 on September 15 and October 4, 2020.

Direct link to check IGNOU PhD results 2020



Direct link to check IGNOU OPENMAT results 2020



How to check IGNOU PhD and OPENMAT results 2020:



Visit the official website at ignouexams.nta.nic.in



On the homepage, click on the links to check the scorecard for PhD and OPENMAT examination 2020

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your login credentials and submit

The results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
Oct 29, 2020 22:07 IST
‘Ghus ke maara’: Pak minister admits country’s role in Pulwama attack
Oct 29, 2020 21:05 IST
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
Oct 29, 2020 21:50 IST
CSK vs KKR Live: Varun Chakravarthy draws first blood, Watson departs
Oct 29, 2020 21:56 IST

latest news

KBC 12: Chhavi was stumped by this Rs 1 crore question. Can you answer it?
Oct 29, 2020 22:08 IST
Don’t allow pvt schools to charge full fees: Parents to HP govt
Oct 29, 2020 22:06 IST
France attack: Church sexton had throat slit while preparing for Mass
Oct 29, 2020 22:05 IST
Barcelona looks to turn things around in Spanish league
Oct 29, 2020 22:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.