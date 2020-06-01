Sections
Home / Education / IGNOU opens admissions for 10 new online programmes, adds 24 SWAYAM courses

IGNOU opens admissions for 10 new online programmes, adds 24 SWAYAM courses

IGNOU has announced admission for 10 new online programmes making a total of 13 online programmes on offer. The university has also added another 24 courses on the SWAYAM portal making the total number to 45 courses.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 21:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced admissions for 10 new online programmes making a total of 13 online programmes on offer. The university has also added another 24 courses on the SWAYAM portal making the total number to 45 courses.

The courses includes Agricultural, Sustainability Sciences, Library and Information Science, Sociology, Law, Tourism, Languages, Information Technology, Event Management And Visual Art.

These programmes will be available on e-Vidya Bharti (Tele-education) platform as well for the International reach. Aspirants can register through IGNOU online portal at iop.ignouonline.ac.in or through the Samarth portal for at https://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in/index.php/registration/user/register.

For the SWAYAM course, candidates will have to register on the SWAYAM Portal at swayam.gov.in/ignou.



Professor Nageshwar Rao, vice chancellor of IGNOU while sharing the details of the new online programmes said that this is in continuation to the university’s efforts towards the MHRD’s “Bharat Padhe Online” initiative. Professor Rao thanked the HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” who has been a staunch advocate of online education.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Two killed in Rupnagar road mishap
Jun 01, 2020 21:30 IST
Deccan Queen chugs into 91st year of its reign under lockdown
Jun 01, 2020 21:30 IST
Next to open up: Mandai, gardens; 1,415 cases from non-containment zones prompt new containment map
Jun 01, 2020 21:29 IST
Cyclone Nisarga: Maximum temperature dips in Pune as rains lash city
Jun 01, 2020 21:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.