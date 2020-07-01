Sections
IGNOU TEE 2020: Assignment, examination form, projects submission deadline further extended, check details

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 18:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University. (HT file)

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Wednesday extended the last date for submission of the examination form, project works and assignments till July 15. The decision has been taken due to the network issues faced by the students. A notice regarding this decision has also been uploaded on the varsity’s official website.

Earlier, the last date for submission of examination forms, assignments, and project/internships/ field journals/ dissertation was extended up to June 30, 2020.

“In view of the problem faced by the students in submitting the Examination form, Assignments, Projects, Internships, etc. in the server on June 30, 2020, the last date of submission of these for the Term-end Examinations, June 2020 have been extended till July 15. 2020,” reads the official notification.

