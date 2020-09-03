IGNOU TEE June 2020 admit card to be released soon, here’s how to download

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will release the admit card for the IGNOU Term-end examination (TEE) soon on its official website. A notice regarding this decision has been released on the varsity’s official website.

Once the admit card is released, students who have registered for the examination will be able to download their admit cards online at ignou.ac.in.

The varsity on Wednesday also released the date sheet for the TEE 2020 examination. As per the date sheet, IGNOU TEE 2020 is scheduled to be conducted from September 17 to October 16, 2020.

“Hall tickets of the eligible students will be available on the university website soon. The students are advised to visit the University website regularly and download their hall ticket and follow the instructions printed on the hall ticket,” reads the notice.

The varsity in its notice has said that any students who will not be able to appear for the IGNOU TEE June examination due to the coronavirus related issue or any other reason will be permitted to appear for the December TEE 2020 examination instead.

“The Examination Fee submitted by the student towards the June 2020 TEE will be adjusted for the December 2020 TEE,” reads the notice.

Direct link to IGNOU TEE June 2020 date sheet.

How to download IGNOU TEE 2020 admit card:

1. Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “TEE June 2020 admit card”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. The IGNOU TEE June 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.