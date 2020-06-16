Sections
Home / Education / IGNOU TEE June 2020 : Assignment, exam form, projects submission deadline extended

IGNOU has further extended the last date for submission of assignments, exam forms, project/ internships/ field journals/ dissertation for the June term-end exam (TEE) 2020.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 09:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IGNOU TEE June 2020 (HT File)

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has further extended the last date for submission of assignments, exam forms, project/ internships/ field journals/ dissertation for the June term-end exam (TEE) 2020. In a press statement issued on Friday, the varsity said that the last date for submission of examination forms, assignments and project/internships/ field journals/ dissertation up to June 30, 2020.

Earlier the last date to submit the assignments for IGNOU June TEE 2020 was June 15, 2020. IGNOU has extended the deadline due to the hardships faced by students amid coronavirus lockdown in the country.

Click here for official notice

IGNOU has already activated the online assignment and online project submission link on its official website at ignou.ac.in.”In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the varsity has decided to ‘introduce and adopt Online Mode to submit final Project/Dissertation/Fieldwork Journals/Internship Report’ for students,” the official notice read.

“The learners are required to obtain digitally approval in prescribed proforma of the Guide/Supervisor through e-mail before submitting the project online. For seeking the approval of Synopsis, the project proposal can be forwarded to the concerned Regional Centre at www.ignou.ac.in > Regional Network > Regional Centre’s (E-mail ID of all RC’s are available at http://www.ignou.ac.in/ignou/aboutignou/regional/website) or to the concerned School at www.ignou.ac.in > about IGNOU > School of Studies (E-mail ID of all Faculties are available at http://www.ignou.ac.in/ignou/aboutignou/school),” official notice reads further.



IGNOU, has already announced the admission to its academic programmes offered through ODL mode for the July- 2020 academic session on its official website. Aspirants can apply online on or before July 31. The programmes on offer include Master’s degrees, Bachelor’s degrees, PG diploma and diploma, PG certificate and certificate programmes, and Appreciation/Awareness level programmes.

