Sections
Home / Education / IGNOU TEE June 2020: Last date for assignments submission extended further

IGNOU TEE June 2020: Last date for assignments submission extended further

In a press statement issued on Friday, the varsity said that the last date for submission of assignments for all academic programmes for June TEE 2020 has been extended till June 15.

Updated: May 22, 2020 20:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University. (HT file)

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)has further extended the last date for submission of assignments for the June term-end exam (TEE) 2020. In a press statement issued on Friday, the varsity said that the last date for submission of assignments for all academic programmes for June TEE 2020 has been extended till June 15.

Earlier the last date to submit the assignments for IGNOU June TEE 2020 was May 31, 2020. IGNOU has extended the deadline in view of the extension of nationwide lockdown in the country to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

“Owing to the extension of the lock-down due to CoronaVirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the last date for submission of Assignments for all Academic Programmes of IGNOU for Term-End Examinations, June 2020 has been extended till June 15, 2020,” reads the press statement.

For more information about the assignment submission, learners are requested to contact the IGNOU Regional Centres.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mumbai police head constable dies of Covid-19
May 22, 2020 20:01 IST
Manimajra man held for carrying banned pills
May 22, 2020 19:58 IST
Covid-19 update: UK extends visas of stranded Indians, others until July 31
May 22, 2020 19:55 IST
A heartwarming note by this sibling duo is bound to make you cry
May 22, 2020 19:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.