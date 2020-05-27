IGNOU TEE June 2020: Last date for examination form submission extended, check details

Indira Gandhi National Open University, or IGNOU, has extended the last date for online submission of the examination form for all academic programmes for TEE June 2020 till June 15. The decision has been taken while considering the extension of the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The last date for online submission of application form for re-evaluation of answersheet pertaining to TEE December 2019 has also been extended till 15th June, 2020.

Earlier, the varsity had also extended the last date for submission of assignments for all academic programmes for June TEE 2020 till June 15.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the IGNOU’s website at www.ignou.ac.in