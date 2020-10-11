Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / IGNOU to allow provisional admission for July 2020 session without qualifying exam result

IGNOU to allow provisional admission for July 2020 session without qualifying exam result

IGNOU on Sunday released a press statement announcing that it will allow provisional admission to the applicants of July session admissions without producing the results of qualifying examinations, this year.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 15:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IGNOU July 2020 admissions: Provisional admissions allowed this year (Hindustan Times)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Saturday released a press statement announcing that it will allow provisional admission to the applicants of July session 2020 without producing the results of qualifying examinations, this year. This has been done keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic situations due to which several educational institutions in the country are affected and hence the declaration of their result has been delayed.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the examination process of all the educational institutions in the country has been affected and the declaration of result has been delayed. As a result of this, students aspiring to join higher education are not able to produce the results of their qualifying examinations,” said the press release.

The release further said that in order to provide relief to such applicants in keeping with the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission, IGNOU shall grant Provisional Admission to aspiring students subject to the following conditions:

- Applicants of Programmes for which eligibility requirement for admission is a Bachelor degree, have passed the 2nd year/5th semester of the Bachelor Degree and submitted the marks sheet in support of the above.

- Applicants of Programmes for which eligibility requirement is 10+2/equivalent, have appeared in the 10+2/ equivalent examination conducted by the respective School Board in 2020, and their results are awaited.

- All applicants who are provided Provisional Admission shall be required to submit the pass certificate of the qualifying examination latest by 31st December 2020, failing which their admission shall be cancelled and the fee shall be refunded as per rules.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pakistan hires top lobbyist firm for a US bailout from FATF grey list
Oct 11, 2020 14:58 IST
Will Covid-19 cases increase during winter? Likely, says Harsh Vardhan
Oct 11, 2020 14:45 IST
China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
Oct 11, 2020 11:35 IST
SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020: Warner, Pandey anchor SRH after loose start
Oct 11, 2020 16:10 IST

latest news

‘Our region is not yet Switzerland’: Israel on US’ F-35 sale to Qatar
Oct 11, 2020 16:08 IST
‘Do not compare crimes committed in Hathras and Karauli’: Congress’ Singhvi targets BJP
Oct 11, 2020 16:00 IST
IPL 2020 - SRH Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs
Oct 11, 2020 15:56 IST
Natasa wishes Hardik on birthday with unseen pics, video featuring Agastya
Oct 11, 2020 15:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.