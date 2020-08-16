IIIT Allahabad, Uzbekistan university to collaborate in academic, cultural areas 

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad, (IIIT-A) and Samarkand State University, Uzbekistan, have penned an agreement to collaborate in several fields especially in interdisciplinary areas of research and studies, inform officials.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed online by Prof Shirshu Varma, registrar of IIIT-A, and Prof RI Khalmuradov, vice chancellor of Samakarnd University recently.

Prof P Nagabhushan, director, IIIT-A, and Vijayshree Tiwari, head of management department of the institute were also present on the occasion.

Prof Nagabhushan said both institutes had agreed to cooperate in academic as well as cultural areas.

“Both institutions will strive to share their academic knowledge and experiences in order to find solutions to the problems of mutual interest, facilitate exchange of faculty for purposes of lectures, research, as well as meetings and similar activities,” he said.

Both will also encourage student exchange in available fields, facilitate joint research projects and the organisation of joint seminars, conferences etc in the field of common interest. This MoU will remain valid for four years, he shared.

According to the MoU, an Indo-Uzbekistan centre of information communication technology (ICT) will be established on the IIIT-A campus, Nagabhushan said.

A nine-member task force committee has been constituted for establishing the the centre.

“Prof Shirshu Varma will be the coordinator while Vijayshri Tewari will be co-coordinator of this mission. Other members include Pritish Varadwaj, Madhvendra Misra, Vrijendra Singh, Suneel Yadav, Utkarsh Goel, Rekha Verma and Anshu Anand,” he added.